Rueda promotes meeting with Santos advisors to present club news

This Saturday, Santos president Andres Rueda promoted a meeting with club advisors at CT Rei Pelé. The members of the Deliberative Council attended a meeting, saw up close all the facilities of the place and followed a part of the training led by coach Lisca.

The representative presented the changes implemented in the Football Department’s management system, standardizing all data on the professional cast, base categories, Sereias da Vila and administrative area.

The advisor to the Fish Management Committee, Marco Scandiuzzi, also presented the software BeatsCodea unified system where the club stores personal data from all categories, information on contracts and bonds, game logistics and the medical department.

In addition, the Coordinator of the Health and Performance Nucleus Charles Costa also showed the members of the Council how the restructuring procedure in the club’s medical department has been carried out.

“It is very important to promote this type of meeting. Our idea is to carry out this integration periodically with the board members. After all, those who legislate for Santos need to be integrated and know everything that happens within the club’s work environment”, said Rueda.

Meetings with councilors at CT Rei Pelé will take place periodically, with the president of Santos inviting 50 members at a time.

