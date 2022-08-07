“Santos fans always want…”

After so many requests, Santos reinforced the squad for the Brazilian competition. The right-back Nathan was formed at Vasco’s base and left Brazil very early to play in Europe. With a contract with Boavista, the defender even talked to Athletico Paranaense before signing with the coastal team. Despite the arrival, the supporters of the team trained by coach Lisca had divided opinions.

The carioca signed a contract with Peixe until 2024, after leaving the Portuguese team. The duration of bond with Alvinegro Praiano was criticized by the fans, indicated by many as too long for the athlete. However, other supporters came to Nathan’s defense, pointing out the defender’s positive numbers. The player arrived at CT Rei Pelé showing a desire to enter the field as soon as possible.

“Huge happiness. I can’t express myself now. Very happy to be here. I know it’s a club with a very beautiful, giant history, and now I’m part of this club. Do my best to be able to help. field and help my teammates”declared Nathan.

Speaking of the opportunity to defend the King’s team, Nathan exalted the history of Santos. The player began negotiating a return to Brazil for Athletico Paranaense, even doing physical work in Curitiba. After disagreementsRubro-Negro gave up on the athlete, who took the opportunity to sign with three-time champion of america.

“Santos is very big, has a huge history. It’s my dream to be able to play here one day. I didn’t expect that Santos would show up now.praised the right-back.