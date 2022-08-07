Screenwriter talks about working with Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder Co-Writer, Katrina Robinson was very happy to have had the opportunity to work with Guardians of the Galaxy.

‎”I’m a super fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there was something really insane about writing dialogue for these characters that I loved. For Taika (Waititi) and I to be able to say, ‘What are the parallels for these characters? What did James Gunn create? What did Taika create?’ And how to bring that out and use it to explore the emotion of this story. Looking at everything Thor lost and everything Quill lost, there’s a lot of overlap there. It felt like a natural place for Quill to be that voice in Thor’s head that can push him towards his main arc.”‎

told the The Hollywood Reporter.

‎”It was the first two weeks of filming, so we had to start chronologically at the beginning of the movie for Thor. It was such a fun way to start, having all those actors there. It was like two weeks of summer camp with the Guardians.”

At that point, Love and Thunder equaled Thor: The Dark World with the second-worst rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The films appear with only 66% of approval in the Rotten Tomatoesbehind only Eternals with 47%, the only one in the MCU with a “rotten tomato” seal.

2011’s Thor and Thor: Ragnarok fared much better at 77% and 93% respectively.

READ TOO:

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.