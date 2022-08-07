see how to schedule the replacement and installation of the antenna

The entity “Stay tuned“, created by the communication companies responsible for 5G in Brazil, which includes Claro, TIM and Vivo, recently released the schedules for the exchange of antennas for the new satellite dishes. The action seeks to distribute and install digital tv kits free for the low-income population.

In order to benefit, families need to participate in some government income transfer program, in addition to being registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). The action applies to families who currently use the conventional satellite dish to watch TV.

In the case of people who have a satellite dish, but do not have enrollment in any social program, they will need to buy the kit. At the time of this publication, the average package can cost up to R$600 depending on the trade in each location.

New antenna kits for the arrival of 5G

The distribution of digital TV kits is part of the process of implementing 5G technology by the states. If the equipment is not updated, the image and audio quality can be compromised, with crashes, drizzle and even the permanent suspension of the transmission.

Included in the kit: a Digital antennaa receiver, Remote Control and connecting cables. It is important to point out that it is not necessary to buy a new model of the TV during the exchange, as even older TVs, such as tube TVs, accept the new equipment.

How to schedule the replacement and installation of the digital antenna?

The implementation of 5G in Brazil happens gradually, with the release of the signal in some capitals of the country. First will be all capitals, then cities with up to 500,000 inhabitants, and then the municipalities in the interior.

Therefore, scheduling may not yet have been released in some states. The tip is to consult the entity’s website to find out if the request is already available. If yes, just choose a day and time for the installation of the digital antenna kit in a very simple way.