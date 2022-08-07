See the shirt Brazil will wear at the 2022 World Cup | spectacular sport

“Querimbóra” and “I’m with reiva”! No, you didn’t confuse the editors. It’s not Juma right here, but based on the success of the Globo telenovela das 21h, the Pantanal was also the place chosen to reveal the new shirt from Brazilian Team. But that has nothing to do with the novel. THE The sporting material supplier’s inspiration for dressing Brazil in the Qatar World Cup was the jaguar and the “Brazilian Claw”, which gives the collection its name.
It is in the Pantanal, in the center-west of the country, that we have the largest number of jaguars in America. O Spectacular sport took Richarlison, forward for the Seleção and Tottenham, to Miranda, in Mato Grosso do Sul, a city three hours away from the capital Campo Grande. We prepared a special report to show first hand the shirt that Brazil will wear at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.
Details of the shirt of the Brazilian team Brazil in the World Cup inspired by the jaguar — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Richarlison apparently quite liked the shirt:
– Beautiful, wonderful, the most beautiful in the world. That color of presence, here is the little flag (on the collar) along with the button to button it here.
– There is nothing better in the world than wearing the shirt of the Brazilian team. It’s this one that scares opponents and now the World Cup is coming, it gives that butterflies in the stomach, while time goes by we keep imagining that the time is coming, it’s time for the call too – said the striker.
Richarlison visits the Pantanal to see the jaguar, which inspired the new shirt for the Brazilian team Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
– The strength, spirit and resilience of the nation, above all, the jaguar also represents Brazil’s style of play: as fierce as it is artistic – explains the supplier of sports equipment.
See more shirt images:
Details of the shirt of the Brazilian team Brazil in the World Cup inspired by the jaguar — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Uniform 1 of the National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Nike
“Brazilian Claw”, the collection of the National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Nike
Team uniform 2 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Nike
Team uniform 2 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Nike