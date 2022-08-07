Selena Gomez talks about plans for the future

Selena Gomez, actress and singer in her 30s, opened the game and talked about what she hopes for her future, both personally and professionally. In her recent appearance on the TV show Giving Back Generation, Selena revealed that she has plans to get married and raise her family in the future. “I hope to be married and be a mother”highlighted the singer.

In addition, when the agenda was her career, the actress said that life as a celebrity was very tiring and that she thinks about stopping working as an actress and singer at some point in her life so that she can continue working on social and charity projects. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of it all, so I’ll probably devote most of my life to philanthropy before I settle down.” said Selena. Check out a photo of Selena celebrating her 30th birthday:

Selena Gomez celebrating her 30th birthday. (Image/Reproduction: Instagram)

Selena Gomez has a large list of public relationships, which include singers who are also celebrities such as: Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Recently, a source close to Selena Gomez revealed to Entertainment Tonight magazine that the singer would be single and that she was in a healthy period of life, both mentally and physically speaking. “Selena isn’t dating anyone specifically at the moment. She’s more open to love, but she’s also much more focused on herself and her work.” said the source.

Even with these statements, not long ago Selena was seen riding a boat in Italy alongside film producer Andre Lervolino, who is 34 years old. The photos of the tour were published by the Daily Mail, and show that the singer was wearing green shorts and a blouse of the same color when she boarded the producer’s boat.

Featured Photo: Selena Gomez. Image/Reproduction: Instagram/@selenagomez