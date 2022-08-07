Snake kills man and brother who went to funeral also becomes victim

After the case of the elephant that killed a huntress and invaded her funeral, another unusual situation drew attention in India. A man died after being bitten by a snake and his brother, who traveled to attend the funeral, also ended up becoming a victim of the animal. A family member was also stung, resisted and is hospitalized undergoing treatment.

According to Tribune India, the incident took place in a village in Bhawanipur and shocked the family. Arvind Mishra, 38, was attacked by the same snake and couldn’t resist. His brother Govind Mishra, 22, traveled to attend his brother’s funeral and was shot in his sleep. He was rescued and taken quickly to the hospital, but he did not survive.

After the tragedy, other family members traveled to the village and another family member was stung in the same house in Govind was attacked. He managed to resist and remains in medical treatment.

With information from the ND+ Portal

With information from the ND+ Portal

