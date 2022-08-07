Sporting coach praises Palmeiras reinforcement and regrets: ‘Exemplary’

Rúben Amorim, Sporting’s coach, admitted this Saturday that striker Bruno Tabata is leaving the club for Palmeiras. In a press conference, the coach regretted the departure of the winger, but said that it is part of some choices that need to be made in planning for the season.

“Tabata is a player who is obviously missed by the squad, but to keep some, we need to give up others. The effort we are making to keep players like Matheus Nunes and etc., we have to harm, so to speak, the depth of the squad.” . Not only the quality, but also the depth. We will have to, in case of injuries, bet on youngsters from the B team. There are players who are very important to us, but we know that we cannot have the best of both worlds”, said Rúben Amorim .

“We wanted Tabata in the squad, but we have to make choices and that’s what happened. Tabata has always been an exemplary professional, who wanted to play more in the starting lineup and we cannot harm these players. They behave so well, they are options, and we have We have to pay attention to that. For choices, we need to give up the depth of the cast”, he added.

Coming from the base of Atlético-MG, Bruno Tabata is a left-handed player who plays on the right wing, with more characteristics of play than speed. The striker could be an option for the departure of Gustavo Scarpa, one of the highlights of Palmeiras, who has already agreed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England, to transfer at the beginning of 2023.

Recently, Bruno Tabata refused to negotiate with Al Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates. The proposal made by the Arabs was 5 million euros (approximately R$ 26 million), the amount demanded by his club to open talks about his transfer. Palmeiras offered a similar amount of €3 million upfront with a further €2 million in line with sporting goals to be met by the striker, on a four-year contract.

While Tabata does not arrive, Palmeiras prepares to face Goiás, for the Brazilian Championship. The teams face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.