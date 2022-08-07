Stars that almost appeared in The Matrix and you didn’t even imagine

Matrix is certainly one of the great movie franchises of the last 30 years, gaining a huge legion of fans all over the world. However, before we see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Mossfor example, several stars almost played the iconic characters in the production of Warner Bros.

Here we are going to bring some of the names that almost ended up in the Matrix franchise, some of which many fans would not even imagine having almost happened.

Neo and Trinity

The two leads were the most closely related names before Reeves and Anne-Moss accepted the roles in Matrix. to the place of Neo, the production of the feature would have called several actors, such as Will Smith, who turned down the role to star James West, Brad Pitt and Val Kilmer also declined the studio’s invitation. Nicolas Cage did not accept the role because the feature would be shot in Australia, thus staying away from his family.

Now for the role of trinity, Warner first called singer Janet Jackson, who declined due to being in the middle of a tour. Sandra Bullock, on the other hand, was considered for both the role of the heroine and a female version of Neo, but the role ended up with Carrie Anne-Moss..

Morpheus and Agent Smith

For the role of the iconic morpheus, who was played by Laurence Fishburne, the production would have considered calling Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. In addition, Russell Crowe even received the invitation, but declined since at the time he was involved in three projects.

As for Hugo Weaving, who lived the Agent Smith, Warner would have made a formal invitation to Frenchman Jean Reno. However, upon learning that the film would be shot in Australia, the actor ended up turning down the role.

As you can see, the franchise Matrix could have been quite different from what we saw in theaters in its four productions.

Check out the trailer for Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the Warner Bros.

