Study reveals that Brazilians are spending more than 5 hours a day on apps

A recent study carried out in 13 countries found that smartphone users are spending more and more time on mobile apps. Right now, that number is 4-5 hours a day.

While the amount of time people spend daily on mobile apps varies by country, residents of 13 countries currently spend more than 4 hours a day on average. These are places like Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, the USA and the UK. At the same time, in Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil, users spend more than 5 hours a day on mobile apps.

Note that mobile app usage growth has slowed down compared to Q2 2020, when the Coronavirus pandemic was at its height, there has been a rapid increase in the popularity of mobile apps across all categories. Users all over the world had to work and study from home, shop online, play more mobile games and communicate using various video conferencing services.

It seems that in some countries, users have maintained habits acquired during the pandemic. This applies to the time spent using various mobile apps that not only did not decrease after the health situation normalized, but also continued to grow.

For example, Singapore residents in Q2 2020 spent an average of 4.1 hours a day on mobile apps and in Q2 2022 that number increased to 5.7 hours a day. In Australia, between Q2 2020 and Q2 2022, time spent on apps increased from 3.6 hours to 4.9 hours. In both cases, there is a 40% increase.

