Supporters are attended by firefighters in a game with more than 40 thousand people in Arruda; watch video | Holy Cross

The first leg of the round of 16 of Serie D between Santa Cruz and Tocantinópolis was the first since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in which Arruda was able to receive an audience of over 40 thousand fans, with the release of the upper ring of the stadium. by the Fire Department. And the fans of the Pernambuco club answered the call, with the match registering an audience of 40,496 people.
However, the day at the stadium was not just a party. This is because, with the crowding, especially in the lower sector, which had its capacity increased from 20 thousand to 32 thousand seats, many fans, including children, felt sick and needed to be cared for by the Fire Department and the doctors of the ambulances placed at the door. available in Arruda.
Supporter is attended by firefighters in the game between Santa Cruz and Tocantinópolis — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press
Inside the field, Santa Cruz disappointed and was only tied by 0 to 0. With the result, they will have to win the return game, in Tocantins, to advance to the quarterfinals. A new tie, by any score, takes the decision to penalties.
The audience of 40,496 fans is the second largest of the year in Pernambuco, behind only the first leg of the Copa do Nordeste final, between Sport and Fortaleza, at the Arena de Pernambuco, which had 42,544 people.
Supporter assisted by firefighters at Santa Cruz game — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press
The last time Arruda had an audience of more than 40,000 fans was in the playoffs of the 2018 Series C access, against Operário. In fact, a presence of almost 50 thousand fans, with the bordero indicating 49,476 fans present.
