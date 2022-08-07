The 10 Best Drama Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Like the novels, the movies of drama are also frequently sought after by subscribers of the most diverse streaming services. With great titles, the platform of Amazon Prime Video offers old movies and recently released productions, where the vast majority have casts with famous actors and acclaimed by the public. Today, the Connected World has separated a list of the 10 best drama movies to watch on Amazon streaming.

On the list, movies like Always By Your Side (2009), Miracle in Cell 7 (2019), Jack’s Room (2015), Rocky: A Fighter (1976) and Catch Me If You Can (2002) are some of the highlights.

Check out the top 10 drama movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video below.

10. The Hunt (2012)

Lucas has just filed for his divorce. He has a new job at the local daycare, a new girlfriend and is looking forward to his son Marcus’ Christmas visit. But the Christmas spirit fades when Klara, a five-year-old student, makes an accusation of abuse against Lucas, which unleashes hatred from the entire community in which he lives.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h55min

9. Saving Private Ryan (1998)



Continues after advertising

Based on the World War II drama. American soldiers try to save their colleague, Private Ryan, who is behind enemy lines.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 2h50min

8. Always by Your Side (2009)

Parker Wilson, upon returning from work, finds an akita puppy known for his loyalty at the train station. With no way to drop him off at the station, Parker takes him home. Hachi grows up and starts accompanying Parker to the train station, returning to the place at the time the professor is back. Until an unexpected event changes his life.

Classification: Free Duration: 1h32min

7. Miracle in Cell 7 (2019)

Memo, a mentally handicapped sheep herder, lives with his daughter and grandmother in a village on the Turkish Aegean coast during the period of the coup d’état in 1980. One fine day in 1983, Memo’s life was suddenly turned upside down. upside down when the commander’s daughter, a senior officer during martial law, died.



Continues after advertising

Classification: Free Duration: 2h12min

6. Jack’s Room (2015)

Packed with emotion and suspense, Jack’s Room is a unique and unexpected exploration of the boundless love between a mother and her child in the most harrowing of circumstances. Jack’s Room tells the extraordinary story of Jack (Jacob Tremblay in a successful performance), a spirited 5-year-old boy who is cared for by his beloved and devoted Ma (Brie Larson).

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h58min

5. Scent of a Woman (1992)

Al Pacino won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance as a blind, arrogant retired Army officer who hires a young man (Chris O’Donnell) to accompany him on a trip.

Classification: Free Duration: 2h36min

4. Rocky: A Fighter (1976)

Starring as Rocky Balboa, an ordinary boxer, Sylvester Stallone fights using his heart, humor and strength to go all the way against World Heavyweight Champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in this unforgettable Oscar-winning film!

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h59min

3. Green Book: The Guide (2018)

Tony Lip, an Italian-American security guard, is hired as a driver for Dr. Don Shirley, an upper-class black pianist, during a tour of the southern United States. Confronted with racism, danger – as well as unexpected humanity and humor – they are forced to put aside differences in order to survive and thrive on this journey.

Classification: 12 years Duration: 2h09min

2. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

From three-time Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, “Catch Me If You Can” follows the story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr. as he pretends to be a pilot, a lawyer and a doctor – before he’s 21!

Classification: 10 years Duration: 2h23min

1. The Truman Show (1998))

Truman is a quiet insurance salesman who lives a simple life with his wife. But some things around him make him strange. After meeting Lauren, he ends up discovering that his entire life has been monitored by cameras.

Classification: Free Duration: 1h44min