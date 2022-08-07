The best musicals for you to see and be moved

<br /> <img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="YouTube video player"/><br /> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="#ffffff" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"/><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p> <p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br />

The musical genre is one of the audience’s favorites, the genre differs from others because the narrative is supported by a sequence of songs and choreography. This Sunday (07), we separate a list so you can watch on platforms and get excited.

At the Disney+ is available the live action Beauty and the Beast (2017), the adaptation of the 1991 classic with Emma Watson (Harry Potter) playing young Belle. On the platform, subscribers can also watch the award-winning Hamilton (2020), Aladdin (2019), Forest Paths (2014) and the show king (2017).

the musical the show king (2017) follows PT Barnum (Hugh Jackman), a show man who decides to set up a circus in the hope of becoming famous, his circus is made up of people who are marginalized in society. The song recommended to Oscar, This is Meis performed by Kealla Settle who plays Lettie Lutz in the film.

Hamilton (2020) is the filmed version of the original production at Broadwaythe plot follows American history and its founding father Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda). The soundtrack is a mix of hip-hop, jazz and R&B.

The 2019 version of Aladdin bring Will Smith playing the Genie of the Lamp, Naomi Scott like Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud like Aladdin. The plot follows a humble young man with a good heart who finds a magic lamp capable of granting him three wishes.

Forest Paths was released in 2014 and follows several characters from fairy tales trying to break a curse. The list consists of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine and Johnny Depp.

At the Disney+ trilogy is also available High School Musical (2006 – 2008), Camp Rock (2008), The Rebel Novice (1965), Mary Poppins (1964) and Extra! Extra! (1992).

Check out Brazilian musicals on Globoplay

At the Globoplay musical drama is available Gonzaga: From Father to Son (2012), the film follows the trajectory of Rei do Baião (Adelio Lima/Land Scallop) and her relationship with her son Gonzaguinha (Júlio Andrade).

Simonal (2018) is also available on the platform, the musical drama is starring Fabricio Boliveira and follows the peak and decline of the career of one of Brazil’s most outstanding voices.

The classics are available on HBO Max

At the HBO Max you can find the classics of the musical genre, such as: The Wizard of Oz (1939), Singing in the Rain (1952) and The fantastic chocolate factory (1971). On the platform it is also possible to find three versions of the acclaimed musical a star is bornthe 1954 version starring Judy Garlandthe 1976 version starring Barbra Streisand and the 2018 version starring Lady Gaga.

The Phantom of the Opera is available on Netflix

The adaptation of the musical Broadway returned to Netflixin The Phantom of the Opera (2004) we follow the Phantom’s unhealthy obsession (Gerard Butler) by the young singer Christine Daaé (Emmy Rossum).

The musical is also available on the platform. burlesque (2010) starring Cher and Christina Aguilera, Tick ​​Tick… ​​BOOM (2021) starring Andrew Garfield and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) starring Rami Malek.

Respect can be found on Prime Video

the rise of Aretha Franklin can be seen in respect (2021), the feature brings the singer’s journey to find her voice. The musical stars the winner of the Oscar Jennifer Hudson.

At the Prime Video Classic is also available Grease – In the times of Brilhantina (1978), starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travoltathe feature follows the romance of the good girl Sandy and the leader of the T-Birds Danny.

MAMA MIA! It’s on Star+

The musical starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried is in the catalog of Star+the adaptation of the musical Broadway follows Sophie (Seyfried), the daughter of Donna (Streep), trying to find out who her father is.

The miserable (2012) can be seen on the platform, the acclaimed adaptation of the musical by Broadway follows the life of Jean Valjean and his escape from an obsessive cop. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathway, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Baron Cohen and Helena Bohan Carter.

On the platform is also available Moulin Rouge (2001) starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, Johnny & June (2005) starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, Show Bar (2000) starring Piper Perabo and The perfect choice (2012) starring Anna Kendrick

