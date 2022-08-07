The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Filming Completed

The long-awaited fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is coming, now the scenes are guaranteed. Filming ended yesterday (7) in Canada after almost seven months.

The new season will consist of 10 episodes, the same number as seasons 1 and 4. The main cast will return, with the exception of Alexis Bledel, Emily, who has decided to withdraw from the series.

On social media, the production team celebrated the completion of filming. “This is a season 5 wrap up! The last few months have been crazy but it’s been an absolute pleasure! Scroll to the end to see me and my friend” – posted production team Jack Wallace along with Bradley Whitford. Check out:

OT Fagbenle, who plays Luke, also celebrated his return to Los Angeles, where he currently lives. “That’s closure! Season 5 of @handmaidsonhulu is in the oven, it’s cooking and it’s going to be really hot in September! Any guesses on Luke and Nick? Man I want to give you some spoilers!” wrote the actor.

In the comments, other members of the cast took the opportunity to interact. Amanda Brugel wrote, “‘Wait, Rita’s been a year and…’ I love love you. Travel safe, dear friend.” Elisabeth Moss praised the actor’s work on the season: “I can’t wait for people to see the most incredible performance you’ve ever given this season.”

The four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available complete, subtitled and dubbed, on UOL Play with seven days free. The fifth season premieres on September 14 on Hulu, with no exact date yet to arrive in Brazil.