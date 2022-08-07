The Hunger Games | Viola Davis and Hunter Schafer could be in the new movie [Rumor] – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

Since yesterday afternoon (31), when the Lionsgate confirmed the actress Rachel Zegler as the protagonist of “The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents“, production has been on the rise on social media. With fans divided over the confirmation, many began to speculate about the other actors and elements that will be part of the film.

In that regard, the insider American shared, in his Instagram, information obtained through an anonymous source. According to recent rumors, the actresses Viola Davis (How To Get Away with Murder; Crossed Stories) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria; Belle) may join the film’s cast soon. The information was shared through an image posted by the account on their stories.

Here, however, it is worth noting that the Lionsgate has not yet officially positioned itself on the hiring of the two actresses, and for that reason, the hiring should be taken as a rumor until confirmed or rejected by the studio. So far, the only confirmed actors in the feature are Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow) and the recently announced Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray Baird).

In Brazil, fans of “Hunger Games” will be able to watch “The Song of Birds and Serpents” the day before the film’s international release, on the day November 16, 2023. For this reason, the filming of the feature should start in the next few months, and official information about the cast may be released soon by the Lionsgate.

would you like to have Viola Davis and Hunter Schafer in “The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents“? What do you think of the lineup that has been released so far? Share your opinions with us on our social networks, and for more information about the film and everything that involves the universe of “Hunger Games“, stay tuned here at About Sagas!

Source: deuxmoi