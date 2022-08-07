The WhatsApp messaging app is working on developing a new feature that can generate a real buzz. The platform is rolling out the ability to view a list of past group participants.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, the novelty was detected in a recent beta update for the Android operating system.

This will be the new ‘restricted’ information that WhatsApp will release to users and that can reveal possible ‘infidelities’

WhatsApp is currently rolling out the new feature to some Android beta testers. The novelty is also in development on the iOS system.

As you can see in a screenshot, there is a new option at the end of the group’s participant list that allows us to find people who have left or been removed in the last 60 days.

This section is visible to all participants who have the feature enabled for their accounts: this means this is not limited to group admins, but everyone can open the previous participants section.

The ability to view past group participants is now available for some testers, and more activations will follow in the coming weeks. Check out what’s new:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

Another important change in the messaging app

With the release of the new list, another important change will also be implemented in the messaging app soon.

The removal (or departure) of a user will no longer be visible in the group chat as it currently is (except for admins for moderation reasons).

Also according to the information, with this, it will only be possible to view the new list of previous participants of the groups, with a deadline of 60 days.

Text with information from Wabetainfo website