Tinder gets a way to hide app usage during working hours

Want to use Tinder while working? The app now has a new option that allows you to hide the use of the app during working hours on the computer. By activating “work mode”, a kind of emergency button with an icon of an executive suitcase, the app’s screen in the browser quickly turns into a report with graphics.

The idea is to try to disguise the use of the app from any colleagues who pass behind you. However, it is worth remembering that use requires care, given that companies usually have mechanisms to monitor what is done by employees at the workstation.

How it works

In addition to the mobile version, since 2017 Tinder has a desktop version. In this way, it is possible to log in through a browser and swipe left (failing) or right (approving) for people registered in the dating app.

Tinder’s “work mode” button is represented by a suitcase icon Image: Reproduction

However, with companies making hours more flexible — making employees return to the office — Tinder wanted to create a discreet way for interested parties to continue using the application.

In global research, Tinder says it has found that:

nearly a third (30%) used the app during meetings;

nearly half (47%) prefer to match and chat with others during business hours rather than in person;

The curious thing is that when you activate Tinder’s “work mode”, a report full of “lero lero” is literally displayed. You can check it below, but there is a supposed “meeting agenda”, a “statistical analysis” and a table with the “meeting summary”:

When activating Tinder’s “work mode”, the app in the browser shows a report to deceive those who pass by Image: Disclosure

Use requires care

While Tinder’s “work mode” promises discretion, it’s only superficial – it’s basically meant to keep someone passing you from knowing that you’re browsing the web version of the app, not working.

With part of the work being done from home, many companies rely on so-called “bossware”, software that monitors employees almost imperceptibly – even more so on the company’s own computers.

In an interview with UOL Economylawyer Antilia Reis says that companies are allowed to monitor employees in Brazil as long as it is detailed in the contract how this is done.

So, if you want to use Tinder during your work hours, it’s at your own risk. You may be able to fool anyone who is walking past you, but not your company’s information technology team.