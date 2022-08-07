Tips to avoid dangers when using WhatsApp: you need to know them

Every day, you can see people complaining about scams asking for money on the platform. Between external links and even threats, the fear of attacks in the digital environment affects countless users of the Whatsapp. In addition to hackers, many scammers do emotional blackmail with fake job offers and other opportunities, trying to attract innocent people.

Anyone can become a victim of these cases, especially if prevention methods are forgotten. It is important to prevent yourself using all the resources and knowledge possible. Following certain considerations helps you make the internet a safer medium for you, friends and family who are also vulnerable to these crimes.

What you can do to prevent the dangers involving WhatsApp

Do not share personal data and documents

Do not send anything that provides confidential or personal data, such as CPF, RG and even proof of address. Even if the company asks, make sure the contact comes from and seek guidance.



Enable 2-step verification

Two-step setup prevents anyone from being able to easily access your account, so go to ”Settings”, then click on ”Account” and ‘select ”Two-Step Confirmation”. Choose a pin password and finish the configuration.

Do not click on links sent by strangers

On websites, emails, SMS messages or WhatsApp itself, do not click on unknown links, even if they look official. In this case, if it is malware, your device could be hacked.

Be wary of money requests

If a relative or friend asks for money, make sure it’s not someone else trying to make a scam. Very common in many applications, criminals use the image of acquaintances or use the user’s own profile, seeking to obtain financial advantages.



Do not install suspicious apps

If you use the Android system, be aware of the applications and before downloading, observe the comments and permissions for use. Consider reading the terms and conditions and who developed the tool.



Keep an eye out for suspicious calls

Avoid answering unknown calls, blocking those frequent numbers, especially telemarketing calls that start with the digits ”0303” throughout the national territory.