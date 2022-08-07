Tosca: meet Elon Musk’s sister who owns ‘Erotic Netflix’

Tosca Musk47 years old, is the Tesla’s Billionaire CEO’s Younger Sister, and it shows that he is not the only successful entrepreneur in the family. The South African/Canadian filmmaker, like Elon Musk, is bold in her goals, however, unlike her brother, her irreverence has nothing to do with space exploration, cars with state-of-the-art technologies or the search for ways to make things happen. the human being to survive on another planet.

Tosca’s projects are geared towards the entertainment world, where she serves as a director and producer of adult novels, television shows and online content. Tosca Musk is also one of the co-founders of adult content streaming ‘PassionFlix’, with screenwriter Joany Kane and Hollywood producer Jina Panebianco.

Tosca works both in the offices of the streaming platform, acting as executive president, and behind the camera, in the part of the direction.

How is the relationship between Elon Musk and his sister?

In an interview for the The Sunday Times about her relationship with her brother, Tosca shared a little about her intimacy with the tycoon, stating that they have a great relationship is that Elon is always available to give you advice. In addition, the brothers are very fond of each other’s company, looking to see each other as often as possible.

The two even have another brother named Kimbal Musk, who serves as a Tesla entrepreneur and shareholder, as well as a chef and owner of The Kitchen Restaurant Group. They were born and lived their childhood in South Africa, and, contrary to what most people believe, the brothers did not grow up in a privileged environment, as they experienced a lot of abuse from their father, Errol, against their mother, Maye.

Tosca spares no praise in favor of brother Elon Musk. According to her, Elon is exceptional in many ways, in addition to having tried to protect his mother from the abuse she suffered, his goals to help humanity go beyond anything they can imagine.

Tosca Musk’s erotic Netflix

In addition to being the sister of billionaire Elon Musk, Tosca is also a businesswoman known for working on a Netflix-style platform. One of the great focuses of PassionFlix streaming is the adaptation of best-selling novels and classics of the cinema genre, into novels with adult content, mainly aimed at women and female desire.

Launched in 2017, the service is now available in around 150 countries, featuring subtitled content in up to nine languages. One of the most relevant works of streaming is the movie “Simple Things” (2007) which features the production of Tosca Musk and won three different movie awards.

Although, officially, PassionFlix is ​​not available in Brazil, it is possible to subscribe, as long as the user has an international credit card. The streaming service costs around $6 a month and has dozens of original movies, TV series and more traditional romance movies. Check out, in the list below, some of the most recommended titles in the catalog:

Hollywood Dirt

Burning / On Fire

The Trouble With Mistletoe

The Matchmaker’s Playbook

Christmas Forever

The Protector

Another novelty implemented by PassionFlix is ​​its organization according to “naughty levels”, indicated by means of “flame” emojis, which can vary from one to five, presenting content for all tastes.

What is the purpose of the Passionflix platform?

According to Tosca Musk, responsible for many of the platform’s productions, the goal behind PassionFlix is ​​to create stories that remove the shame of sexuality, as well as empower women through their emotional strength.

The streaming service, which has about six employees, despite its potential for innovation, has struggled with its expansion, which has not been as steady as expected. The pandemic is one of the reasons speculated to trigger these difficulties and culminate in the stoppage of productions, but, despite this, the only obstacle capable of stopping this promising platform is competition around the world.