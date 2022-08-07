UFC: Vicente Luque suffers brutal knockout from Geoff Neal | combat

It didn’t work for Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Marreta x Hill, in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, in Las Vegas (USA). Facing Geoff Neal, the Brazilian was dominated for most of the fight and lost by knockout at 2:01 of the third round. It was the first time he was knocked out in his MMA career. The American gets his second victory in a row, while his rival lost the second in a row.

Luque walked forward at the start and looked for action, but the American was dangerous on the counterattacks. When it looked like he was cornered, Neal attacked with firmness and, in one of the attacks, he swung the Brazilian with a right left hand. He grew up in the fight and was more accurate. The American got a hard knockdown in the final minute of the round, and Vicente just survived, his face already bloodied.

Coming back for the second round, Neal kept his boxing accuracy, but Luque started hitting more kicks. The Brazilian improved in the final stretch, hit good combinations and made his rival swing. In the third round, however, Geoff Neal was overwhelming. With many uppercuts to Vicente’s face, he sent his opponent crashing into the octagon.

Spivak imposes fourth straight defeat to Sakai

Sergey Spivak took no notice of Augusto Sakai. With a relentless takedown game, he dominated the Brazilian from the first moments of the confrontation to win by technical knockout at 3:42 of the second round. It was the fourth loss in a row for Sakai, who is in a difficult situation in the organization.

The first round was a Spivak ride. He applied takedowns with ease, tried submissions and attacked with ground and pound. The Brazilian even managed to get to his feet and escape the ground a few times, but he was dominated the entire time. The scenario held in the second round and, on the ground, Spivak punched until the center referee stopped to get a quiet victory.

Sheetara submits Egger in controversial fight

The fight was quick, but it was tense. The opening of the preliminary card had plenty of emotion for Mayra Sheetara. The Brazilian submitted Stephanie Egger with a beautiful armbar at 1min17s of the first round, but had controversy to have the result confirmed. After releasing the position when she felt the Swiss give up, Sheetara saw her rival complain that she hadn’t beaten.

The central referee asked to review the footage of the submission, but was unable to reach a conclusion. However, when asking the side judges, one of them said he was sure that Egger hit, and the Brazilian’s victory was decreed. After the announcement, Sheetara cried a lot, touched by the result, and refused to greet her opponent.

This was Mayra Sheetara’s second win since moving up to bantamweight (up to 61kg). In the cartel, the Brazilian has nine triumphs and two defeats.

TUF finals end in knockout

The main card also had the two finals of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter 30 (TUF 30). In the heavyweights (up to 120kg), Mohamed Usman, brother of the welterweight champion, Kamaru, showed that talent runs in the family and got the knockout against Zac Pauga at 36 seconds of the second round to take the title.

Among the women, at flyweight (up to 57kg), Juliana Miller got the better of Brogan Walker after dominating in the grappling fight and getting the technical knockout at 3:57 of the third round to become the TUF 30 champion.

Preliminary card has quick fights

There was no fight for points on the preliminary card. At lightweight (up to 84kg), Bryan Battle put on a show and knocked out Takashi Sato in just 44 seconds with a nice kick to the Japanese man’s head. Among the middleweights, Michal Oleksiejczuk didn’t notice Sam Alvey and ran over the American in just 1m56s of combat. It was Alvey’s ninth straight fight without a win (eight losses and one draw in the period.

Cory McKenna also had a great performance and submitted Miranda Granger at 1min02s of the second round. The fighter almost got the victory in the first round, but Granger escaped the submission being saved by the bell. On the way back, she had no choice: McKenna fitted a Von Flue choke to settle the bill.

