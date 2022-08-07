Understand the story behind the image of the C-47 plane at an elevated location in the forest

Image: Reproduction





The image that illustrates this article and that you can see in the video below is a great success on social networks. Not only because of the beauty of an old aircraft resting in the middle of nature, but perhaps even more because it generates a lot of comments about the curious position in what appears to be an elevated area in the forest.

How would a plane have ended up in that position? A fall or a landing of equipment of this size in the place are impossible options. Being draped by a large helicopter or transported in small parts to be assembled on site would be more plausible.





But, the fact is that the beautiful scene seen in the video above does not relate to any of the above assumptions and is actually only partially real.

The aircraft is located in the area of ​​an abandoned military underground airport, the former air base of Željava, Croatia, which, of course, does not include a terrain elevation with a plane on top.

The following video shows real footage of the area around the site, as well as the plane itself in detail and one of the entrances to the airbase’s underground hangars:





From the video above, it is clear that the image that is successful on social networks is just a montage.

According to Travel Croatia Live, the entire complex, now abandoned for a long time and heavily visited by tourists, was built over 13 years (construction began in 1955 and ended in 1968) in complete secrecy, and is also the largest and most expensive project of the former Yugoslavia. The construction took place during the Cold War, when there was a threat of an attack with atomic weapons, and was named after the village of Željava, where it is located.

Željava is on the Croatian border with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The air base is also known under the codename “Object 505” or Klek. Hidden from the radars of the West, it served for the defense and aerial surveillance of the territory.

It had 5 runways and about 100 planes with their crews could fit in the 3 km long tunnels, as well as supplies of food, water, medicine, fuel and everything that would serve the soldiers for a month of isolation in the event of a disaster.

Today, 3 lanes are located on the territory of Croatia, while 2 lanes are on the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It’s interesting to mention that while digging the tunnel, the soldiers found a sinkhole river, which was a big plus because the base didn’t have to worry about supplying water in case of a blockage.

Douglas C-47 military aircraft

The famous aircraft on social media is at the entrance to the base. It is the Douglas C-47 plane (military version of the DC-3), which was used a lot to transport paratroopers.

Today, due to the increasing number of visitors and an absence of some kind of preservation care, the Douglas has lost some of its original appearance. It’s covered in stickers, doodles and graffiti.

Željava was in use during the Fatherland War, until 1992. The outer buildings were completely destroyed and since then the remains have been covered with bushes.

Although the consequences of the detonations are visible in many places, the underground facility “Objekt 505” was not destroyed by the blast and remained completely passable.

Those who wish to visit the complex do so at their own risk, and must be careful because of the presence of mines. The area has not been fully explored, and the visit is recommended only on a paved road. In some places there is a risk of large pieces of concrete hanging from the ceiling falling.

Visitors sometimes run into border control police, as in recent years the complex has been a refuge for migrants.

The following are more images, this time showing the interior of Željava, past and present:



