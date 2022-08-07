US and China dispute over Taiwan rights marks the beginning of another Cold War 2.0 chapter

Experts do not believe that tensions will trigger a military conflict, but they warn that the intensification of the confrontation should generate volatility in the markets and harm emerging countries such as Brazil.

China-US conflict over Taiwan puts world economy at risk



The visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy PelosiTaiwan started another chapter of the Cold War 2.0 and increased tensions between the country, the Chinaand the United States. Since Thursday, the 4th, the Chinese began carrying out military maneuvers around the island and, for the first time, missiles flew over the premises of the autonomous nation, state media reported. Neither of the two countries has formally confirmed the information. However, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Chinese fighter jets and boats had crossed the “median line” of the strait that separates the island from mainland China. To understand the current situation, it is necessary to go back to the past. The conflict between Asian nations is old, it has been going on since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949 and has already been the scene of three military crises. The first, when Mao Zedong’s communist forces managed to drive away Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalists, who settled in Taiwan. Communist China responded with artillery bombardments against the archipelago and took the Yijiangshan Islands, which are 400 km north of Taipei. The crisis almost provoked a direct conflict between the Chinese and the United States.

The second confrontation took place in 1958, when Mao’s forces bombed Kinmen and Matsu in order to drive out nationalist troops once again. Fearing that the loss of the islands would result in the defeat of the Nationalists and the takeover of Taiwan by Beijing, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower ordered the US military to escort and resupply Taiwanese allies. Without being able to take the islands close to its coast or defeat the Nationalists with its bombings, Beijing announced a ceasefire and then a status quo voltage has been established. The third crisis came 37 years later, at a time when nations changed dramatically. China began a period of reform and opening up to the world, and in 1971 it replaced Taiwan in the United Nations (UN) and almost the entire international community adopted the “One China” policy, which excludes diplomatic relations with the nationalist government. Meanwhile, Taiwan began to evolve towards a democracy, which resulted in the development of a strong Taiwanese identity, different from the Chinese one. Despite not recognizing the region as a country and in 1979 they broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognized Beijing, Washington remained Taiwan’s main ally and main supplier of military equipment. Since then, communist China has tried to reunite the regions with the policy named as “One China”. Behind these clashes there are three central points at stake: politics, geopolitics and economics.

“Taiwan is a great democracy. For the United States, it is important to have an economically and militarily strong nation to contain China’s expansion in Asia,” explains International Relations doctor Igor Lucena, noting that since China’s civil war ended, Taiwan has never been part of the communist government. . “When we talk about Taiwan’s economic situation, we are talking about a major developer of nano and micro-technology,” he adds. Lucena also says that there is a global dependence of the Taiwanese economy on microchips. “They are in a superior vanguard than other nations”, he summarizes. The world is currently experiencing a moment of crisis with the shortage of semiconductors. “For the American economy it is essential that this technology does not remain in the hands of the Chinese”, he concludes. Political scientist Leandro Consentino explains that it is important for the Americans to have this ally because Taiwan is “an important enclave from the point of view of international transit and production” and that the Chinese conquest of the territory is not beneficial because they “do not want an Chinese expansionism and imperialism into other areas”. As long as you have a nation seeking its economy and not giving way to Chinese imperialism, “the US will support this claim to avoid expansionism”, he explains. In addition, the Taiwan region is a major outlet for the South China Sea, “important for anyone looking to attack China or set up a base.”

The experts heard by Jovem Pan disagree with the thesis that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was imprudent. “In politics there is no inopportune moment and coincidence”, says Lucena. “The United States knows that Xi Jinping is in crisis,” says the professor, adding that the country may have problems in the financial sector due to Chinese growth that is lower than expected and the real estate problems it has faced. “Americans know that the Chinese president will not want to get involved in a conflict that could worsen the Chinese economy and put his leadership in check,” he explains. For him, “the visit was made and a strategic moment”. Consentino adds that Pelosi is not just anyone. “She is third in the line of succession to Joe Biden”, president of a country that is “one of the most important from a military and economic point of view”. In addition to the fact that she is “defender of Taiwanese interests”. The political scientist also defends that the visit to Taiwan was of a personal nature and a way of saying that the US “will no longer tolerate the rise of authoritarian countries over nearby regions”, referring to the conflict that has been taking place in Eastern Europe since 24 December. February, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Pelosi’s friction with China is not new. Throughout her career, she has not missed an opportunity to reprimand Beijing for what she sees as a dismal record on human rights and democracy. She has repeatedly denounced what she called the 1989 Tiananmen Square “massacre” against pro-democracy protesters, and accused the Chinese security service of carrying out secret executions. “The human rights of the Chinese people are not an internal matter,” she declared while visiting the island. Your travel is frowned upon by the Chinese, who fear that Taiwan will become independent and other countries will recognize this. “The visit of a highly representative person is seen as an intrusion into China’s internal affairs,” says Consentino, for whom this agenda carries an important weight. “It shows that Taiwan is one thing and China is another.” In addition, the expert says that a possible independence of the region weakens the Chinese claim. “Xi Jinping’s great dream is the great unification of China. This has already been partially done with Hong Kong and Macau.” Lucena considers that the weakening of China reduces its capacity for expansion and opens the possibility for “independence from other regions”.

Despite China’s latest maneuvers, experts do not believe the outbreak of an armed conflict. “We are watching another chapter of Cold War 2.0”, says Lucena. “It is difficult for an armed conflict to occur directly”, points out Consentino. “In the cold war, there was already this problem that the nuclearized powers do not face each other directly, precisely because of the risk of a hecatomb”, adds the political scientist. For him, what we can imagine are sanction mechanisms as we see in Russia. On Friday the 5th, the China sanctioned Nancy Pelosi and her family. “With this visit, Pelosi has seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermined its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” which will prompt Beijing to “impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family,” China’s foreign ministry announced, without disclosing. more details. Another possibility he warns of is that of indirect conflicts such as the “supply of armaments so that Taiwan can defend itself”. Lucena predicts that what we should see in the coming days is China, which has a strong military power, implying that “if it wanted to attack Taiwan, it could do so at any time”.

Even if they don’t believe that a direct conflict will happen, experts point out that any instability between China, the United States and Taiwan is another problem for the world scenario, because we are coming out of a pandemic that destabilized many areas and, in sequence, we are already we are faced with a war that cost a lot from the point of view of the economy – the main consequences are the increase in inflation and unemployment all over the world. “Another instability in such an important and strategic region will generate an even bigger problem and make it difficult for emerging countries like Brazil”, says Consentino. Lucena adds that the imposition of sanctions, a development she believes is possible, “generates volatility in the markets and increases prices and inflation across the planet”. That’s why, she says, “the consequences for the world can be along this line”.