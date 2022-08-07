US military lived in the house where al-Zawahiri was killed

posted on 07/08/2022 06:00



On July 31, 48-year-old US war veteran Dan Smock received initial reports that a drone strike had been carried out in Kabul hours earlier. “I lived in the capital of Afghanistan between 2012 and 2014. I worked in the area of ​​international development, supporting the US government in its reconstruction efforts,” he told the Courier. Through Twitter, he saw aerial footage of the hit site and realized that the target was the mansion that served as his home for three years, located on Sher Ali Khan Street, in the exclusive central district of Sherpur, a few blocks from the US Embassy. United. “I yelled, ‘Is that my house? What the f… is this?'” he reported. “It was then that I was very shocked to learn who had been killed there.”

No less than Ayman Al-Zawahiri, leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network, lieutenant of Osama bin Laden and one of the masterminds of the September 11, 2001 attacks. , in Brasília), the extremist appeared on the balcony of the house and was surprised by two Hellfire missiles fired by a drone of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Laser-guided, the air-to-ground missile used would have been the R9X model, without a warhead and with six sharp blades that spin quickly and shatter the target.





“I was very shocked to learn that Al-Zawahiri was executed on the same porch where I would sit every morning to enjoy the view. I used to enjoy that part of the house with friends,” said Smock, who now lives in Texas. “As a veteran who served during the War on Terror, and the fact that this guy was responsible for all of that, I had a strange feeling.” Also according to the former tenant of the house that served as a hiding place for Al-Zawahiri since the beginning of the year, the mansion has four floors and eight rooms, and is located in a highly populated area, but next to a large open field. “Someone had to know he was there for sure,” he added.

In an interview with Mail, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen – head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha (Qatar) and former spokesman for the Islamic fundamentalist group that governs Afghanistan – assured that the faction is investigating the attack on Al-Zawahiri and sought to distance itself from the fact. “We are committed to not allowing anyone, whether an individual or a group, to use the soil of Afghanistan against any other country. It is a policy and a clear message to all,” he warned.

For Smock, al-Zawahiri’s death is not the end of al-Qaeda. “I don’t think it necessarily breaks the backbone of the network. There’s always someone to step up and run organizations like that. Either way, his execution will give the US the opportunity to ease some restrictions on funds that Afghans desperately need.” .”











