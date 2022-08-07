US Senate Approves Bill of R$2.2 Trillion to Fight Climate Change and Lower Drug Prices | World

The United States Senate approved this Sunday (7) a package of US$ 430 billion (R$ 2.2 trillion) to fight climate change, lower drug prices and increase some taxes that affect business activities.

The approval is considered a victory for President Joe Biden.

This weekend there was a two-day session — GOP senators tried to derail the vote, but in the end the bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, passed. The text passed with 51 votes to 50 (Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie; in the US, the Vice President has that power).

Now the text will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies for a vote scheduled for Friday. If it passes the House, it will be signed by Biden.

“Now is the time to come forward with a big, bold package for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the start of the debate Saturday night.

He said the law contains “the boldest clean energy package in American history” to combat climate change by reducing the costs of energy consumption and some drugs.

Democrats were criticized by Republicans, who complained about the $430 billion in new spending and the forecasted increase in revenue of about $740 billion.

Democrats hope the approval will help the party’s House and Senate candidates in the midterm elections scheduled for Nov. Biden has poor public approval ratings (attributed to high inflation).

The new law aims to reduce carbon emissions and change consumption habits so that people opt for green energy.

The text also reduces drug costs for the elderly and strengthens tax enforcement for companies and wealthy people.

Democrats say the measures will be paid for by the revenue changes provided for in the text. If the plan succeeds, the federal public deficit will be reduced over time, which will help reduce inflation.

That still helps their hopes of retaining legislative control in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans argue that the bill will not tackle inflation. For them, the measure is a wishlist of left-wing spending that could hamper job creation and hurt economic growth at a time when there is a risk of recession.

Democrats passed the bill using a parliamentary maneuver called “reconciliation,” which allowed the bill to pass by a simple majority.