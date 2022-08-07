Vasco’s partners manifest themselves in the process and attach documents requested by the judge

Another novelty appears in the soap opera between members of the Vasco and the club’s Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (SAF). The Vasco group attached to the process the documents that were requested by the judge Camilo Ribeiro Rulière. In this case, the Statute of Cruz-Maltino, proof that they are part of the membership and are part of the Council of Meritorious.

Vasco’s partners took advantage and reinforced the requests for annulment or suspension of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE). In the petition, the associates argue that, in case of approval, 777 Partners will have carte blanche to rule on the football of Gigante da Colina. As a result, any reimbursements would worsen the institution’s serious financial situation.

– She (777 Partners) will be authorized to practice any type of act, and may even sell Vasco’s football players and assets. Any reimbursement for this would take years and the result could further worsen the delicate financial situation of CRVG – pointed out the group of partners.

Preliminarily, the magistrate did not accept the request of such group. In the decision, the doctor stated that no precise documents were attached for the analysis of the request. In addition, he pointed out that the manifestation of the Council of Meritorious is necessary.