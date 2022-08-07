VIDEO: Paysandu and Altos supporters generate riot in Serie C game, and police intervene | brasileirão c series

Altos Reviews: Alviverde is dominated by Paysandu in Teresina

Paysandu fans invade the Lindolfo Monteiro lawn

The confusion started after Altos fans, when leaving the place, untied the knots that fixed the tracks on the guardrails that divide the field from the bleachers, in the general sector of Lindolfo Monteiro.

Paysandu players ask for calm for Altos fans

Paysandu fans talk to police

Upon noticing the action, Paysandu fans began to jump over the grid in their sector and entered the field. The police went to the place and blocked the movement of fans to the sector where the banner was. After that, members of the stadium staff removed the banner and sent it to Paysandu fans.

At the end of the game, the confusion gained a new chapter. Police recommended that Paysandu fans leave the stadium grounds just 30 minutes after the match has ended. Despite this, the decision was disregarded, and the fans of the bicolor team went to meet the Altos fans, who fearfully returned to the stadium.

Supporters from Paysandu and Altos generate riot by lane, and police intervene

The police had to shoot to intervene in the action of the Papão fans, who retreated after the onslaught of the police. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. After that, the police managed to control the exits of fans from the stadium.

On the field, with the victory, the team from Pará leaned on the leadership of the Brazilian Series C and now cheers against Mirassol to try to get the first position of the competition in the last round. Altos, in turn, have to cheer against Confiança and Floresta in the round so they don’t drop positions on the leaderboard. See the goals of the match below.