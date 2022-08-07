Vítor Pereira surrenders to Corinthians reinforcements after a draw with Avaí

Last Saturday (6), Timão was in a draw against Avaí in 1 to 1, in Florianópolis. The team remains in the runner-up of Serie A

At Ressacada, in Florianópolis, Corinthians and Avaí were tied 1-1 last Saturday (6th). Bissoli scored for Santa Catarina in the 36th minute of the first half and Balbuena equalized for Timão in the 32nd minute of the final stage. The match also marked a restart, as in the second half Ramiro entered the field and drew the attention of coach Vítor Pereira, who lavished praise on the player.

“What I’ve seen in training… Ramiro at work is a machine. He is a player whose training is always at a very high intensity. Always with a higher load in training. He is a player who can be extreme, play from the inside. He has this physical condition,” said Corinthians coach Ramiro, who returned on loan from Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates.

After the tie, Vítor Pereira also stressed that he can use another player who returned from loan to the team. The midfielder Mateus Vital was in the team of Panathinaikos of Greece and played in 40 matches, scoring three goals and an assist. “Vital can play now too”, summarized the Timão coach. With the result, the team reached 39 points and can see the difference for Palmeiras increase to six points.

Now Corinthians focuses on the return game for the Copa Libertadores against Flamengo at the Maracanã stadium. The duel takes place this Tuesday (9), at 21:30. In the first game, Rubro-Negro won by 2 to 0 and opened an advantage for the second game. Vítor Pereira’s team will need to win by two or more goals to guarantee at least penalties.