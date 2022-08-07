Want to change your cell phone? See if the iPhone 14 is worth the wait

The iPhone 14 is coming and already has several spoilers released on the internet, mainly about the design of the model. Some information revealed details about Apple’s new cell phone battery. Users and consumers began to speculate on various other details and a question arose in consumers’ minds: is it worth buying an iPhone now or is it better to wait for the launch?

See too: New different iPhone can cost 5 times more than the traditional one

Is it worth buying now or should I wait for the iPhone 14

In practice, the iPhone 14 has yet to be launched, but it should hit the market in the next few months. If you’re looking to buy an Apple device but don’t know if it’s worth the wait or not, check out what you can do.

In general, it is better to wait for the release of the new model, since the values ​​​​are not so different between them. However, if there is a big rush to buy, version 13 will not let you down and will also come out for a slightly lower price.

What is already known about the news of the iPhone 14?

The user ShrimpApplePro, from Baidu, revealed that the battery capacity could be very similar between all models of the new iPhone 14. has changed. Apparently, the new device will have a “weaker” battery than expected.

Check below the capacities of each battery by model:

iPhone 14 – 3,279 mAh (iPhone 13 – 3,227 mAh);

iPhone 14 Max – 4325 mAh (N/A);

iPhone 14 Pro – 3,200 mAh (iPhone 13 Pro – 3,095 mAh);

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 4,323 mAh (iPhone 3 Pro Max – 4,352 mAh).

As seen, if these numbers are correct, the iPhone Max may have a more powerful battery than the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the capacity of RAM memory and other components can make up for the lack of battery impact, for example.

Charging capacity has always generated complaints

Since the brand’s first launches, the iPhone’s battery charge capacity has been a laughing stock to many people. Although the comments were exaggerated, the truth is that the company needed to improve the durability of the load.

This has been done on the latest and greatest iPhone line released. The news even surprised many people and put Apple as a highlight in the market. It is no wonder that the iPhone is the best seller among all other cell phones in different countries of the world.