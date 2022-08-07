Where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

Leader Palmeiras has a good chance of expanding his advantage over Corinthians, second in the Brasileirão, this Sunday (7), at 4 pm, against Goiás.

At Allianz Parque, Abel Ferreira’s team cannot waver, within the game-by-game planning. After all, they drew away from home with Esmeraldino in the 1st round, and losing points again against an opponent who does not dispute the title will harm the final projection of points.

In 13th, with 25 points, Goiás has a good campaign within its pretensions.

Place and Time

Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, at 4 pm (Brasilia time)

where to watch

The game will be shown by Globo (open TV, for SP, MG – except Juiz de Fora -, RS, SC, PR, BA, AL, PE, PB, CE, MA, PA and DF) and by Premiere (pay per view ). The UOL Score will also monitor the game bid by bid.

Probable Escalations

palm trees: Weverton; Mayke, Gomez, Luan and Vanderlan; Danilo, Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga; Breno Lopes (Dudu), Flaco Lopez and Wesley. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Goiás: Thaddeus; Caetano, Lucas Halter and Reynaldo; Diego, Auremir, Matheus Sales and Danilo Barcelos (Juan); Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte. Technician: Jair Ventura

embezzlement

In addition to Jailson, who is no longer playing this season, having operated on the ligament in his right knee, Marcos Rocha, Murilo and Piquerez are suspended.

Goiás will not have Marquinho suspended. Sávio has a muscle injury in his left thigh and doesn’t play either.

Arbitration

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

auxiliaries: Jorge Bernardi and Leirson Martins, both also from RS

VAR: Pablo Ramon Pinheiro (RN)