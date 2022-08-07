Which actors could play the team in the new Marvel movie?

The actors who could play the famous Marvel team in the new movie!

O Marvel Cinematic Universe finally there will be a movie Fantastic Four to call yours! As fans of the franchise are already aware, the studio will take the beloved team of superheroes to the big screen once again, keeping a premiere forecast for 2024.

Therefore, little is known, so far, about the plot and, since Jon Watts left the project, the film remains without a director. And, of course, the cast was also not disclosed by the marvel studiosraising expectations even more to find out who will be the next names to assume the mantles of the superpowers.

That’s why we decided to bring here some actors who could play the team in Fantastic Four!

Actors Who Could Play Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic

Dev Patel

Starting with Reed RichardsOr just Mr. fantastica good option to play the character in the new Marvel movie is Dev Patel. With long like Who wants to be a millionaire (2008), Lion: A Journey Home (2016) and The Legend of the Green Knight (2021) under his belt, the actor could be the perfect lead for the MCU’s Fantastic Four.

Although Patel mostly participates in more independent projects, having him play Richards would be an excellent addition to the studio. After all, Dev is a great actor and would certainly be able to convey the complexities of Reed’s personality in the film.

Timothy Olyphant

Since the new Fantastic Four movie won’t tell the team’s origin story, then Timothy Olyphant would be a great choice to introduce a more mature Reed Richards into the MCU should they decide to go that route.

Whether on television or in the movies, the actor has more than proved his versatility and could squander all the charm of Mister Fantastic on the big screen. Timothy’s main works in the industry include the series Deadwood: Lawless City (2004-2006) and Justified (2010-2015), and the film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019). He also participated in The Mandalorian and the fourth season of fargo.

Rahul Kohli

The actor Rahul Kohli could also be the interpreter of Reed Richards in the MCU. Although he has no experience with blockbusters, he already knows the universe of superheroes, having participated in some episodes of the series. supergirl (2015) and also made the voice of the Straw man in the animated series harlequin (2019).

In addition, Kohli has already proven that he is a versatile actor and that he can present interesting performances, as in his best-known works, which are the horror series. The Midnight Mass (2021) and The Curse of Bly Manor (2020). Without a doubt, the actor could be a great Mister Fantastic on the big screen.

John Cho

John Cho could easily be another candidate for the position of leader of the Fantastic Four. In addition to being an excellent actor, he also has a profile that matches Richards’ stance, making him a great choice to take on the mantle of the hero in the MCU.

Cho’s main works include productions such as the Star Trek and the movies Seeking out… (2018) and columbus (2017). He has also starred in some comedy features and recently also starred in the series Cowboy Bebopgives Netflix.

Actresses who could play Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman

Emily Blunt

talking now about Sue Storma Invisible Womanthe person who doesn’t come out of the mouth of the people when it comes to who could interpret it is Emily Blunt. The actress is a lot of people’s favorite to take on the heroine’s mantle in the new Fantastic Four movie, and it’s no wonder, especially after her husband, John Krasinskilived a version of Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Therefore, bringing in a real-life couple to play the fictional couple would, for many, be the ideal choice. Of course, Emily is also an excellent actress and could be a great choice for Marvel. Her main works include a silent place (2018), The Return of Mary Poppins (2018), Sicario: No Man’s Land (2015) and The devil Wears Prada (2006).

Keke Palmer

Another actress who would also make a great Sue Storm is Keke Palmer. One of the most promising names in the industry today, Palmer has a diverse curriculum full of diverse experiences, and her skills as an actress would undoubtedly be able to convey to the audience all the charm and sense of responsibility of the heroine.

Among Keke’s main works in cinema are the films the scammers (2018), lightyear (2022), Alice (2022) and No! Do not look!the new film by the renowned director Jordan Peele.

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving is one of the most promising names in Hollywood today. The actress has been gaining more and more space in the industry with projects where she demonstrates her versatility, ranging from comedy to thrillers.

His best known works are the films Bloody Wedding (2019) and The baby sitter (2017). Recently, she was also in the series nine unknowns and will be in Babylondirector’s next film Damien Chazelle. Certainly, she could deliver all the charisma that a franchise like the MCU needs.

Constance Wu

Another great choice for the role of Sue Storm in the new Quartet movie is Constance Wu. The actress began to attract attention in the industry after starring in the comedy series Fresh Off the Boat (2015), production that soon made her conquer new opportunities in Hollywood.

In addition to the aforementioned series, Constance is best known for the films Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and the scammers (2019). So seeing her as Sue in Fantastic Four it would be a great way for Marvel to have a charismatic actress play the character.

Actors Who Could Play Johnny Storm, the Human Torch

Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher could very well be the definition of versatility. In addition to acting, he also dances and sings, skills that certainly help his performance in his projects. Thus, he would be an interesting choice to follow in the footsteps of Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan like the sarcastic Johnny Stormbetter known as the Human Torch.

Fisher has participated in several works in teen productions, such as To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You (2020), and is no stranger to the superhero universe as he did Bart Allen on the Serie Flashgives CW.

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun nor does he need to prove to the public why he is much more than just the Glenn in The Walking Dead. The actor is one of the most promising names of his generation, and with good reason: his most recent and acclaimed performances include the films Minari: In Pursuit of Happiness (2020), a feature that earned him an Oscar nomination, and the acclaimed On fire (2018).

As much as, in recent years, Yeun has participated in more independent projects, accompanying him on screens as the Human Torch would be a great opportunity to see him in action in a different segment. Plus, the superhero genre isn’t uncharted territory for Steven either, as he does the voice of Mark Grayson in the animated series Invincible.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid would also be a good option to play Johnny in Fantastic Four. Known for living the Hughie on the Serie the boysthe actor could count on all his experience in the superhero universe to bring the character to life in the MCU.

Outside of the superpowered genre, Quaid has already participated in the franchise Hunger Games and, recently, was also in the fifth film of Panic. For the future, we will see Jack in Oppenheimerdirector’s next film Christopher Nolan.

John David Washington

Over the last few years, John David Washington is increasingly showing the public all his talent as an actor. Son of the renowned denzel washingtonJohn has experience with blockbusters and heroic journeys, tenet (2020) being the greatest example of this.

Thus, he would also be a promising name to take on the mantle of the Human Torch in the MCU, managing to convey all facets of the hero in front of the cameras.

Other well-known Washington works are Infiltrated in the Klan (2018) and Malcolm & Marie (2021).

Actors Who Could Play Benjamin Grimm, The Thing

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

One of the favorite names for the position of Benjamin Grimmthe famous The thingis none other, none less than Dwayne Johnson. The Rock will be responsible for living the black adam, a character from the rival publisher, in the eponymous film that premieres later this year. So why not have him as one of the Fantastic Four as well?

The Rock needs no introduction and you should probably recognize him for several movie franchises and blockbusters, such as Jumanji and Fast and furious. Along with industry experience, Dwayne also has the perfect physique to play the great character in the MCU.

Jason Segel

The actor Jason Segelwho was immortalized in the public’s mind for having interpreted the marshall from the series How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014), could also be a great choice to play the Thing. Her ability to demonstrate the nuances between the tragic and the comic would be an interesting addition to Marvel, especially given the character’s history in the Four.

Daveed Diggs

One more actor who wouldn’t disappoint like Benjamin Grimm is Daveed Diggs. Known for his iconic performance in the musical HamiltonDaveed could also make a great Thing in the MCU, and his voice certainly has the potential to elevate the character even further.

In addition to Hamilton, Diggs was also in the series Tomorrow’s Express and black-ishand in the movies Blind spot (2018) and Extraordinary (2017).

Jesse Plemons

To ensure a good representation of Grimm’s complex emotions, Jesse Plemons could be a strong candidate to fill the position. The actor started to gain prominence in the industry after participating in breaking bad and since then it has only delivered excellent performances.

His best-known works are in films. Attack of the Dogs (2021), a feature that won him an Oscar nomination, I’m Thinking of Ending Everything (2020) and game night (2018). He was also in the second season of fargo.

So, what would be your perfect cast for the new movie of the Fantastic Four? Tell in the comments!

