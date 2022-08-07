Which movie will be on Sunday on TV Globo?

An action movie will be on Today’s Maximum Temperature, Sunday, August 7 (08/07), on TV Globo’s schedule, at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time). Its about “Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio”.

In “Fast & Furious 5: Riot”, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) was rescued from prison by his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), who perform a daring rescue On wheels. Soon after, he disappears. Brian and Mia head to Rio de Janeiro, where they meet Vince (Matt Schulze).

He proposes to the couple the theft of cars that are being taken on a train, something that, according to him, will be a simple operation that will yield a good profit. During the operation, Dominic reappears and tells his sister that plans have changed. She then takes one of the cars to a hideout in the heart of Rio’s favela, leaving Dominic and Brian facing police and thugs.

When disassembling the car, the trio discover that it contains a chip with all the illegal operations by Hernan Reis (Joaquim de Almeida), including where he keeps the money raised. It’s enough for them to devise a plan to steal Reis’ fortune, enlisting the help of several friends.

see trailer

Maximum Temperature Movie today, 07



“Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio”

When: Today, Sunday, August 7 (08/07), at 12:30 pm

Where: Globo open channel

