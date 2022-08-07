Will Madame Web l Emma Roberts be Spider-Woman?

the film recordings Madame Web are in full swing and rumors are that the actress Emma Roberts31 years old (Scream 4) could be Spider-Woman.

The spin-off that will focus on the character of the Spider-Man universe will have Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) as the protagonist and, according to the international press, Emma could be pregnant in the film and be part of a Jessica Drew arc in the comics.

Sony has not yet released much information about Madame Web, but speculation is that the story will have some heroines from the Spider-Man universe such as Cassandra Webb (the original Madame Webb), Jennifer Carpenter (the second Madame Web) and Araña.

In addition to Dakota in the lead role, the cast will also include Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), and Isabela Merced (Family Justice).

The film will be directed by SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones), with a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius). The film has been delayed by three, but Sony has announced that the theatrical release is scheduled for October 2023.

Learn more about the character of Madame Teia’s comics

Created by Mike Zeck and Jim Shooter, Julia Carpenter is the second Madame Web, and her first appearance was during the secret warsin 1984. Her powers came when she was in college and she was unwittingly subjected to an experiment led by the Commission, which sought to create its own Spider man.

in the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon and suffers from a disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but she possesses psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance, and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

One of the observations made when Sony announced that they would make the film is the fact that they chose a very young actress for the role (Dakota Johnson), since the character is an elderly woman and suffers from several problems, the public thinks it lacked representation, but everything indicates that the Marvel can tell the origin story of Madame Web.

Cassandra Webb first appeared in the comics in The Amazing Spider-Man #210published in 1980, and was responsible for bringing Peter parker to a more mystical side of the story.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

About Emma Roberts, the 31-year-old American actress, has starred in The Hunt, Love By Appointment, Who We Are Now, The Evil One, I Am Michael, Delirium, The Great Heistbetween others,

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.