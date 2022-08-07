With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, Manchester United disappoint in their debut – 07/08/2022

Manchester United started the 2022/23 season on the wrong foot. In the team’s debut in the 2022/23 Premier League, which also marked the first game under Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, ex-Ajax, the Red Devils were beaten 2-1 at home by Brighton at Old Trafford. , this Sunday (7).

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo, absent for practically the entire pre-season, started the match on the bench and entered the match just 13 minutes into the second half, in place of Brazilian midfielder Fred. New signing Eriksen started the game as a starter in United’s attack, alongside Sancho and Rashford.

Without being able to create great scoring chances, Manchester was surprised by the fast team of Brighton, who knew how to exploit their counterattacks very well. Especially with forward Pascal Gross, who scored the team’s two goals in the first half, at 30 and 39 minutes. The German, incidentally, was the first player for little Brighton to score twice against Manchester United in a single game in the 29 meetings between the two teams since 1909.

In their Premier League debut, Brighton got their first competitive win against Manchester United at Old Trafford after two draws and 11 defeats.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was shyly applauded in his entry, did little in the match – he only took one shot, which ended up being stopped by the Brighton defender.

Manchester United, who were only 6th in the Premier League last season, missing out on the Champions League, started 2022/23 disappointing again. And losing to small Brighton, who in the 2021/22 edition applied a 4 x 0 over Manchester in the 36th round, in the last match Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

United’s top scorer last season with 18 goals, CR7, aged 37, doesn’t seem motivated anymore at the club. Without being able to settle with another team and play in the Champions League, the Portuguese’s future should be at Manchester. Which now looks bad for both sides.

