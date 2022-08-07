With reserve team, Athletico visits Atlético-MG and seeks to remain in the G-4 | athletico-pr

With an almost all reserve team, Athletico visit Atlético-MG this Sunday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão. The duel is valid for the 21st round of the second round.
Fifth, Hurricane wants to return to the G-4 in the round and gain points against a direct opponent in the fight for the top positions. In the last round, Rubro-Negro beat São Paulo, 1-0, at Arena da Baixada.
On the other hand, Galo is experiencing a moment of instability and comes from two consecutive defeats in the championship. With Cuca in charge, Alvinegro has the support of its fans to stay close to next year’s Libertadores access group.
Coach Felipão will select a reserve Athletico for the match. Focused on Libertadores, the coaching staff chose to preserve almost all the holders. Defender Thiago Heleno, midfielders Fernandinho and Hugo Moura, and striker Pablo they didn’t even travel with the delegation.
Only goalkeeper Bento must be kept in the team. In the attack Rômulo, Vitor Roque and Vitinho should form the sector. Other players, such as Khellven, Cuello and Canobbio, will be options on the bench.
Probable Athletic: Bento; Orejuela (Khellven), Nico Hernández, Matheus Felipe and Pedrinho; Erick, Cittadini and Vitor Bueno; Romulo, Vitor Roque and Vitinho.
📺 Broadcast: SporTV (except for MG) and Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Grafite.
Real Time: you follow all the moves live on ge (click here to follow the game).
Vitinho and Rômulo will be some of the news from Atheltico. — Photo: José Tramontin/athletico.com.br
- Atlético-MG vs Athletico: 07/08, Sunday, 19h – Mineirão (Brasileirão)
- Estudiantes vs Athletico: 11/08, Thursday, 21:30 – Jorge Luis Hirschi (Libertadores)
- Flamengo vs Athletico: 14/08, Sunday, 16h – Maracanã (Brasileirão)
- Athletico vs Flamengo: 08/17, Wednesday, 21:30 – Arena da Baixada (Brazil Cup)