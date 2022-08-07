Woman lets nails grow for 25 years and breaks record; reason is sad

A woman from Minnesota (USA) broke the Guinness World Records record for the longest nails in the world, in the general and female categories. Diana Armstrong has fingernails that reach 1.38 meters in length and has not cut them since 1997, according to the “Book of Records” administration, which acknowledged her achievement this month.

Her longest nail is on her right thumb. The shortest one, on the left little finger, is 1.09 meters. In total, all the nails add up to 12.8 meters and painting them is a challenge, so much so that the “decoration” is only done every four or five years, in a process that takes up to 20 bottles, with the help of the grandchildren and five hours of procedure.

But the reason for letting them grow was not the happiest. According to the record holder, she stopped cutting her nails after the death of her daughter Latisha, aged just 16, after an early asthma attack. “My [outra] daughter called me and said ‘Mom, Tisha won’t wake up.’ That was the worst day of my life.”

She says that for years, only Latisha handled her nails and was the teenager who took care of her nails just before she died.

She was the one who did my nails. She polished them and sanded them for me. She had my nails done the night before and we were up all night so I just couldn’t get my nails trimmed after that.

At first, the children did not understand why she let her nails grow. “My kids said, ‘Mom, you need to cut your nails.’ I would tell them ‘Mind your own business’.” She also reported that she struggled with depression and keeping her nails off was a way to get her daughter in her thoughts.

Diana also has difficulties when using the notebook Image: Disclosure / Guinness World Records

Daughter Rania Armstrong said her mother revealing why she grew nails changed her thoughts on the habit. “When she told the story, it kind of changed my feelings about it. Because she missed my sister and so did I. So if that’s the way to hold her, I’ll take it.”

Diana Armstrong Didn’t Do Her Nails After Daughter Latisha’s Death Image: Playback/Youtube

Diana explained that she has restrictions on what she can do with her hands, such as needing to pick clothes off the floor with her feet, not being able to drive, and avoiding clothes with zippers.

Diana has to be careful with her clothes too: the preference is without a zipper Image: Disclosure / Guinness World Records

Now noted by Guinness, she thought it “was a joke”. Diana initially denied any sort of acknowledgment for fear of criticism or judgment, but after a while she’s grown confident with this unique trait, so much so that she doesn’t plan on cutting them even if they pay for it.

Laying down also requires efforts for her Image: Disclosure / Guinness World Records

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, said it was an “absolute privilege” to be able to spend a day with Diana and her family. “The story behind her album is as fascinating as it is moving, and Diana’s determination to honor her daughter’s legacy in a unique way is inspiring.”