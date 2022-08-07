zicou? Neto surprises and nails the champion of the Brasileirão and Libertadores

Admin 24 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Brazilian football

The presenter also said that the final of America will be between two Brazilians

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

zicou? Neto surprises and nails the champion of the Brasileirão and Libertadores
zicou? Neto surprises and nails the champion of the Brasileirão and Libertadores
Wagner Oliveira

Presenter of the program ‘Donos da Bola’, Neto didn’t stay on the fence and nailed who will be the champions of Libertadores and Brasileirão this year. The presenter also said that this season’s Libertadores grand final will be played between two Brazilians.

In the biggest club competition in South American football, Neto believes that the final will be played between Flamengo and Palmeiras, re-editing the final of last season, won by the giants from São Paulo, with goals from Veiga and Deyverson.

However, this time, Neto believes that Flamengo, which is going through a great phase with Dorival Jr, will be the great champions of Libertadores. The good phase that Fla is going through, which even won the first game, 2-0, against Corinthians, away, makes Neto believe that the giant from Rio will have his ‘rechance’ with alviverde.

Neto pins the Brazilian champion

Leaving Palmeiras aside, Neto stated that the Corinthians, by Vitor Pereira, will be the Brazilian champion, thus winning his eighth national title. In the league, Timão is currently the runner-up in the competition, 4 points behind Palmeiras.

Flamengo, Palmeiras and Corinthians enter the field this weekend. Fla, away from home, takes São Paulo. The leader, Palmeiras, at home, receives Goias, and Timão duels with Avai.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Galoppo and Pablo Maia argue after São Paulo’s defeat and are contained even by a Flamengo player

The atmosphere heated up between two players from São Paulo after the 2-0 defeat to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved