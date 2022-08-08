10 Actors and Directors Who Had Problems With Marvel

Relationships don’t always start well…
THE marvel studios achieved the unbelievable feat of creating his own universe, cohesive, shared and coherent within the studio’s proposals. However, with that, she managed to make some actors and directors turn away, or get into small problems.
Sometimes for no reason, sometimes with very solid reasons, the point is that the company ended up clashing with some of its biggest stars and we are here to remember some of them!
Co-written by Leo Gravena
Edgar Wright
Edgar Wright is a director whose films have a unique and special signature, such as Scott Pilgrim vs the world. He was developing the movie Ant Man since 2006.
However, preferring a film more “separate” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wright was suddenly dropped from the project, which then passed into the hands of director Peyton Reed. Parts of Wright’s script were used, but the end result was very different from the director’s original vision. Baby Driver and Everybody almost dead.
Terrence Howard
James Rhodes from the first Iron Man movie was one of the most sought-after actors of the entire cast and, because of that, his salary was gigantic, surpassing even that of other stars of the film.
According to the actor himself in recent interviews, the studio offered a fraction of what was originally agreed upon for his return in the sequel. He still claims to have sought help from his teammate, Robert Downey Jr., but the star ignored him for three months, until Marvel dropped the hammer. Terrence Howard was dismissed and, in his place, who took over was Don Cheadlewhich is Rhodes/War Machine to this day.
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. not only had problems with the studio – he also caused the problems. Downey Jr. ended up growing in the role of Iron Man, asking for bigger and bigger salaries for each film he was in until he became one of the highest paid men in Hollywood.
Toward the end of his contract with Marvel, the studio no longer knew what to do. They managed to negotiate an exit and the actor said goodbye to the franchise in Avengers: Endgamewith an astronomical salary.
Idris Elba
Thor the Dark World became a stain on the history of the MCU, both on screen and behind the scenes. At the time, Idris Elba, who plays Heimdall, confessed that staying in the Thor franchise was torture for him and he had no interest in continuing.
He was already an industry giant, respected for several films, but his involvement in Marvel never took off, despite being a hit with fans. His role continued contained in Thor: Ragnarok and was removed from the scene, unceremoniously, in Avengers: Infinity War. But Thor: Love and Thunder brought a spark of hope that, as the next actress on the list, he is open to returning.
Natalie Portman
another victim of Thor the Dark World, this is a double case of disappointment with the studio. Initially, Patty Jenkins – the director of Wonder Woman – would direct the film. However, her very conflicting ideas with Marvel Studios caused her to leave.
Then, rumors began to circulate that Natalie Portman, interpreter of Jane Foster, would have been extremely unhappy with the departure of the director and that only did not abandon the project due to its contract with the studio.
As everyone knows, she didn’t return to Marvel for a long time, waiting for the right script. Only after the invitation Taika Waititi and the promise of more importance in the plot that she returned, now as Mighty Thor.
Alan Taylor
Another case involving the controversial backstage of Thor the Dark World comes from the mouth of the film’s final director. Replacing Patty, Alan made his own movie, but when it came out, he didn’t seem happy with the result.
Alan complained of a lot of pressure coming from the studio and excessive cuts made in the editing room, which has become a common practice among studios: taking complete control of editing from the director’s hands. He also doesn’t miss a chance to talk in interviews about how exhausting working with Marvel was and doesn’t seem interested in returning.
James Gunn
James Gunn wanted Guardians of the Galaxy to be as far removed from the Marvel Universe as possible. But he felt pressure from the studio and was forced to insert more Thanos scenes throughout the film. However, after the success, Marvel began to give much more freedom to the director, who has become fundamental to cosmic productions since then.
This did not, however, prevent him from being suddenly fired by Disney. Very old tweets were found by conservative influencers who abhor the director’s inclusive stances. And with this ammunition, there was pressure for his resignation, which happened. Shortly thereafter, he was hired by DC to make The Suicide Squad, and eventually, Marvel backtracked. The director returns to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3before saying goodbye to the studio again.
Jeremy Renner
Renner felt some trepidation about returning for future sequels after his role in Avengers. The actor confessed that he found his character unfocused, of little importance and admitted wanting a little more in the sequel.
However, this did not even affect him, as his role grew progressively with each new film. In age of ultron, your family nucleus serves as the heart of the plot. Already in Ultimatumthe hero shares a dramatic arc with the Black Widow of Scarlett Johansson. Finally, Hawkeye won his own series on Disney+, showing that the actor’s complaints were heard and remedied.
Scarlett Johansson
And Renner’s partner on the scene, Scarlett Johansson, is the latest and most bombastic case of Marvel Studios’ nit-picking. Much more than just being hurt, the actress even sued the company for contractual issues in the solo film of the Black Widow.
The issue became a major scandal, with serious accusations coming from both sides. Scarlett wanted to be rewarded for a necessary maneuver by the studio that ended up reducing her profit by millions, and in the end, everything was settled in an amicable settlement. She is still open to working with Marvel as a producer, but her character has been taken out of the picture for good.
Hugo Weaving
Hugo Weaving is one of the most outstanding names in fantasy and science fiction films, making his mark on pop culture. He’s done The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings, V for Vendetta and, finally, the Red Skull from Captain America: The First Avenger. But, despite having a contract with Marvel Studios, Weaving did not return in Avengers: Infinity War.
He explained that his partnership with Marvel wasn’t something he had any interest in resuming. Despite having a contract to return in more films, executives knew that the actor did not want to continue and did not force a return, recasting the role.