15 Gift Ideas for Geek Parents | Shopping Guide

Is your father one of those card-carrying geeks, who enjoy series, technology and science fiction?

If you want to hit the present, the g1 selected items related to geek culture that include toys, board games, essential books, accessories and high-tech items.

Options range from R$45 to R$300, with prices researched in early August at large online stores.

Gifts for geek dad: games

The special edition of Monopoly – probably known to its father as the “Monty Bank” – uses the game board as the basis for a contest inspired by the series “The Mandalorian” and its most famous characters.

In online stores, the game cost R$100 at the beginning of August.

Exploding Kittens: for the gang

The board game created by cartoonist Matthew Inman serves to unite up to 10 friends who “blast everything” in a plot that involves cats, lasers and even goats.

It cost R$ 230, on average, in the internet stores consulted in August.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Five random words and a dispute over the central pile of cards are the motto of this curiously named game.

In online stores, Taco Gato Cabra Queijo Pizza cost R$60 at the beginning of August.

The Mind is a strategy game where the team has to win without using words or gestures, just connecting their minds.

In online stores, it cost R$ 180 at the beginning of August.

Shopping guide: books for the geek dad

“Dungeons & Dragons: Monsters and Creatures”

The book “Dungeons & Dragons: Monsters and Creatures” brings cards about the main and sinister monsters of D&D, from the beings that fly to those that live underground.

In online stores, it cost around R$ 60 at the beginning of August.

Box ‘The Lord of the Rings’ + ‘The Hobbit’

The special edition in pocket format brings together the two greatest works of JRR Tolkien – “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”.

In internet stores, it cost R$ 140 in August.

Box ‘Dune’ – First Trilogy

The box brings the first three books of the “Dune” saga – Dune, Messiah of Dune and Sons of Dune” – to introduce the reader to the adventures of Paul Atreides and his family on the planet Arrakis.

Its average price in early August in online stores was R$200.

Gifts for geek dad: accessories

Darth Vader falls well on the sofa with this stylish pillow, which had an average price of R$ 50 in online stores consulted in August.

To express love for games, the t-shirt with the classic symbols of the PlayStation sold for R$70, on average, in online stores in August.

His father goes to space wearing this t-shirt with the symbol of the US space agency, which was sold for R$45, on average, in internet stores in early August.

The t-shirt that plays with the fact that whoever wears it is really geek sold for R$45, on average, in internet stores in August.

Gifts for geek dad: tech gadgets

Huami’s Amazfit Band 5 is a smart bracelet with a 1.1-inch screen with an estimated battery life of 15 days. Its great differential is the Alexa digital assistant, from Amazon, integrated into the product, to help control the connected home.

The model works with Android and iPhone smartphones. In early August, the Amazfit Band 5 was sold for R$300, on average, in online stores.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Smartband

The Xiaomi Mi Band has a battery that promises to last for 20 days. The smartband monitors heart rate and can track 11 types of physical activities, in addition to stress level and sleep quality.

In August, the smart bracelet was sold for R$190 in internet stores.

Edifier X3 Bluetooth Headphones

Available for R$200 in online stores in August, the Edifier X3 wireless headphones are IPX5 type certified, which protects the device against water jets, sweat and rain.

The battery lasts up to 24 hours and the headphones have noise reduction in phone calls.

JBL Tune 125TWS Bluetooth Headphones

O JBL Tune 125TWS is a wireless headphone with enhanced bass and battery that lasts up to 32 hours, according to the manufacturer. The model was sold for R$300 in online stores in August.

