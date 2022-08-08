64% of vacancies are filled by companies that use an automated system

Recruitment companies that have adopted job automation have a 64% higher fill rate, have about 33% more candidates per recruiter, and are about 55% more likely to be able to report big revenue gains. This is new data from Bullhorn, a cloud computing company that specializes in cloud computing companies.

Read more: Companies may be required to inform salary range in job advertisements

Data collected from hundreds of recruiting firms across Bullhorn’s global customer base was collected to celebrate the 1 billion milestone in total automated tasks utilizing Bullhorn’s technology. It is also coinciding with the launch of Bullhorn’s chatbot, a tool used for digital brand communication that uses automation and AI to pass information to talent at their convenience, at any time of the day through integration with recruitment company websites.

As per the data that was analyzed, the recruiting company has automated, on average, more than 20,000 emails, texts, updates, notes and tasks each year. At the same time, this has saved an estimated 2.5 million employee hours in the year 2021 alone, which is equivalent to freeing up nearly 3 hours of work per day for each recruiter.

The data collected also shows that temp and contract recruitment companies that have been using this automation are redeploying 20% ​​more of their talent when a task is completed. Likewise, those who use automation to communicate with talent report 20% higher click-through rates and 30% better open rates than industry averages.