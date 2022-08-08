777 Announces Luiz Mello as CEO and Paulo Bracks as Sports Director of SAF do Vasco | vasco

After the partners approved the sale of 70% of SAF do Vasco to 777 Partners, the American group announced this Monday the first professionals who will integrate the company that will command Vasco football. Luiz Mello, who was CEO of Vasco, will continue as CEO of SAF, and Paulo Bracks will be the sporting director.

+ Understand how Vasco’s new structure will look like with the 777

– 777 Partners announces this Monday the beginning of the structuring of the administration of Vasco da Gama SAF, which was approved yesterday by the General Assembly of members of the club. The management of 777 Partners informs that the professional Luiz Mello will be the CEO ahead of SAF do Vasco da Gama. In addition, Paulo Bracks will assume the position of Sports Director. Both will officially assume these roles once SAF is established in the coming weeks.

+ With the approval of the partners, Vasco sells 70% of SAF to 777 Partners

1 of 4 Paulo Bracks worked at América-MG and Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Paulo Bracks worked at América-MG and Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

Luiz Mello has served as Vasco’s CEO since the beginning of 2021 and this year he started to directly assist in the creation of the club’s SAF and in the negotiation with 777. He has a degree in Law, an MBA in Sports Management and a Master in Administration, both degrees obtained in Barcelona.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Bracks worked as auditor of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), was director of competitions at the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF), director of football at the base and professional of América-MG and, lastly, he served as director of football at International.

2 of 4 Luiz Mello, CEO of Vasco, present at the headquarters of Calabouço during Sunday’s vote — Photo: Marcelo Baltar Luiz Mello, CEO of Vasco, present at the Calabouço Headquarters during Sunday’s vote — Photo: Marcelo Baltar

The current strongman of Vasco football, Carlos Brazil is still at Vasco, at least at this first moment. He still does not have a defined position, but the expectation is that he will work alongside Paulo Bracks.

Vasco has some important decisions to be made in football in the coming days, such as hiring a new coach and renewing Andrey Santos’ contract, for example.

“Historic moment”, says Tébaro Schmidt about the vote for the sale of SAF do Vasco

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!