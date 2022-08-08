Abel Ferreira praises Palmeiras player and warns: “When Klopp sees…”

Credit: Reproduction/Editing Fans

This Sunday (7), coach Abel Ferreira celebrated the fact that Jurgen Klopp did not watch Palmeiras’ games. Jokingly after the victory over Goiás in the Brasileirão Serie A, the Portuguese once again valued forward Rony.

Entering the break of the match at Allianz Parque, shirt 10 was praised by the commander of Palmeiras. In Abel Ferreira’s view, Rony would be a great reinforcement for the German coach who is in charge of Liverpool’s reserve bench.

“I think Klopp hasn’t seen Ron yet because when he sees it the way he has to, he’ll come here…(laughs). He can play with any forward position”, joked the Palmeiras coach.

“He closes in the hallway and arrives in the area. I had doubts whether to start the game with Miguel or Navarro, I confess. They are two great players. I went for Navarro”, concluded Abel Ferreira at a press conference.

Hired in 2020 after great seasons for Athletico Paranaense, Rony became the greatest goalscorer in the history of Palmeiras in Libertadores, a tournament he won in the last two seasons as an important part of Abel Ferreira.

The Palmeiras striker scored 41 goals for the club alviverde in 142 games. This season, Rony shares with midfielder Raphael Veiga the team’s top scorer in the year, with 18 balls in the net.

Palmeiras short list?

The Portuguese commander also stressed that, even with a short cast, the versatility of Palmeiras athletes. Abel Ferreira regrets not being able to make big signings in the last transfer windows, even after titles.

“Ron plays in any position. There are several players who make more than one position in the squad. That’s what gives me the certainty and confidence that I can have a short squad”, said the coach.

“If you need a striker I have Rony and if you need a winger I also have Rony. We sell Verón and we don’t need to look for any points because we have this flexibility. Rony gives us that flexibility”, concluded Abel Ferreira.