Abel Ferreira quotes Cristiano Ronaldo to evaluate Raphael Veiga at Palmeiras and praises refereeing

Abel Ferreira ‘gained’ a reinforcement: the return of Raphael Veiga’s football. The midfielder ended a drought of six games without scoring and scored a penalty goal in the Palmeiras win 3-0 over Goiás this Sunday (7), at Allianz Parque.



The Verdão coach highlighted, at the press conference after the game valid for the 21st round, the player’s resumption and the way he dealt with the recent bad phase, in addition to citing Cristiano Ronaldo to assess the situation.

– I don’t know any player in the world who only hits. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is an exemplary penalty taker, has already failed. The secret is how the player handles adversity. We often tend to focus on problems. He missed two, but made 24 penalties – explained the coach.

In this line of reasoning, extolling the good sides over the bad, Abel defended Wesley, a player criticized by the crowd due to recent presentations. In the match against Goiás, he had at least three opportunities to score.

– Wesley failed three times, but he created them. He showed up there. He created more opportunities than other players. He failed, but he created. And he had a spectacular behavior of what were his tasks. The game is not just about the ball. It’s technique, tactics and physics. The way we have to deal with adversity is not with a frown, it’s with work and discipline,” he said.

Abel Ferreira also took the opportunity to praise the dynamics of Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima, referee of today’s duel. During the game, after touching the arm of the defender of Goiás, the judge signaled a penalty for Verdão. The tag — not commented on by Abel — was criticized on social media.

– It is true that in one or another move it was a foul, but he let it play. I want to congratulate you on that. We are used to always beep. And the game today had intensity and rhythm under the responsibility of Jean Pierre. It was the same for both – he praised.

Jean Pierre was praised by Abel (Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)

Another to receive praise was the side Mayke, author of a great goal and protagonist of the match. For Abel, he is one of the best in the country.

– I’m very lucky. I have the two best full-backs in Brazil: (Marcos) Rocha and Mayke. And I still have Garcia. Mayke played a great game, things have been going very well for days,” he said.

Palmeiras presented good football, not for nothing built a result of three goals difference over the opponent and did not suffer in defense. The Portuguese praised the support of the Verdão fans, called them up for next Wednesday and explained the contents of the note passed by him to the players during the match.

– We often want to make tactical changes that are difficult to talk to with three or four players. On the ticket, what it said was ‘keep playing like this’, our fans are supporting us. I would like to take this opportunity to summon you for Wednesday, to help us. They have helped us a lot. Modesty aside, this team has been fun, our fans come to enjoy and have fun.

asked about Bruno Tabata, midfielder who should be made official as a reinforcement for Palmeiras soonAbel Ferreira preferred to be cautious and stated that he would only comment on the player when the official announcement takes place.

Palmeiras will play again next Wednesday (10), in the return duel with Atlético-MG, for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, after the two teams drew 2-2 at Mineirão. The game will take place at Allianz Parque, at 21:30.