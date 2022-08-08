Abel praises Mayke and says he has 2 best full-backs in Brazil

Lightweight, after the solid 3-0 victory over Goiás, for the Brasileirão, coach Abel Ferreira was very complimentary with his squad, at the post-game press conference. Especially with Mayke, named best player of the match on TV Globo’s broadcast.

“I’m very lucky because I have the two best full-backs [direitos] from Brazil. And I still have Garcia here, which I tell them [Rocha e Mayke]: when one of you facilitates, he will take the place”, declared the coach.

In the list of players celebrated by Abel were also Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Navarro.

“We didn’t hire someone to replace Jailson, but we have Menino. When he has an open mind and heart to improve, he does very well”, he said.

About the Colombian, who scored his first goal for Verdão, he asked for calm.

“We have to believe in him (Atuesta), but the internal competition is very strong. We didn’t hire him for six months, we hired him for three years. There are things you don’t see in training. And he’s been working on aspects he knows he has to improve, such as aggressiveness”, he said.

About Navarro, Abel revealed that he was in doubt between him and Miguel Merentiel, to start the game.

“My option was to give him (Navarro) confidence. He is still a kid. Our role is not to hire ready-made players, Palmeira doesn’t have the money for that”, he said.

Even about Wesley, who was very wrong in the conclusion part, Abel managed to be complimentary:

“Wesley failed on three occasions, but created them. He created more than others in the role and had a spectacular behavior”, he said.

“The game isn’t just with the ball at his feet. In the technical part, he didn’t do well. But, in tactics and dedication, he was top”, he concluded.