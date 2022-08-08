Actor says he was almost broke when he landed a leading role in award-winning series: ‘Last Test’ – Monet

+



Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria (Photo: Reproduction)

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 25, reveals he was practically broke when he landed his role in the series ‘Euphoria’.

Jacob detailed his predicament in an interview that reverberated in outlets such as the Daily Mail and US Weekly this Monday (8).

Jacob Elordi in a scene from the series Euphoria (Photo: Reproduction)

Jacob Elordi plays Nate Jacobs in the series ‘Euphoria’, directed by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. Amid difficulties in getting papers, he even returned to his home country shortly before receiving a positive response.

“I wasn’t getting jobs, I think I had, I don’t know, 400 or 800 dollars in my bank account,” he details. “’Euphoria’ was my last audition before going home for a while to earn some money and recover,” she confesses.

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria (Photo: Disclosure)

The actor began to become obsessed with acting as early as the age of 12. At school, he was crazy about sports and was part of the rugby team, but he also loved the theater. At the time, he had to deal with his friends’ prejudice because of it.

“From the moment I did a play, I was called gay at school. But I had this overconfidence in myself because I could do both: I was really good at sports and I think I was really good at theater. I felt like I was above that, or that it made me feel older. It made me feel wiser. I never worried that my peers would think I was less than a man.”

Joey King and Jacob Elordi in a scene from the franchise The Kissing Booth (Photo: Reproduction)

Before ‘Euphoria’, between 2019 and 2022, Jacob stood out for his work in the film ‘A Barraca do Beijo’ (2018), which won two more sequels in 2020 and 2021.

On the rise, her most recent work was in the drama ‘Deep Water’ (2022), which stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Watch the trailer: