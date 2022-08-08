Actress comments on hunt for Admiral Thrawn

Actress Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka of the Star Wars universe, commented in a recent interview about the hunt for Admiral Thrawn in the new Disney+ series, Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The actress, who debuted playing the character on The Mandalorian, joked in response to what fans can expect from the new series, and said she would love to get some help from the show. multiverse in your character’s new adventure.

Check out what the actress revealed about Ahsokathe new series of the universe Star Wars, below:

“That guy, that… incognito,” says Dawson. “Maybe we have Scarlet Witch to help us, she can jump across multiverses, right? Let’s go Girl! We’re really trying to track [Thrawn]so let’s see what happens…”

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.