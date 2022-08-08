After defeat, Inter fans criticize Mano Menezes: ‘Outdated’

Playing with one more player since the 29th minute of the first half, Internacional did not get a positive result against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. On Sunday night (7), Leão do Pici defeated Colorado by 3×0, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

On social media, as was to be expected, fans of the gaucho club criticized the team’s performance and, especially, coach Mano Menezes. The name of the coach was among the main topics on twitter. Some more exalted Colorados even asked for the commander’s resignation.

