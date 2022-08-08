Amazon Lowers iPad Mini and Pro Prices for “Father’s Day”

With “Father’s Day” just around the corner, Amazon has lowered prices on a number of Apple devices, including the iPad Pro and Mini. Offer is for a limited time or while supplies last.

In the case of the iPad Pro, the model offered is the one with a 12.9-inch screen, 128GB of storage, in the sidereal gray version. The device has the M1 processor, has a Liquid Retina XDR screen, with ProMotion and True Tone technologies.

The Apple tablet comes with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a Thunderbolt port that allows transfer of up to 40 Gb/s over wired connections.

At the time of writing this article, the iPad Pro has a 27% discount, going for R$ 10,749 (direct offer link), and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 1,074.90 without interest.

The iPad Mini at a discounted price is the one with an 8.3-inch screen and 256GB of storage. It runs the A15 Bionic, has 12-megapixel rear and front cameras and promises a battery life of up to 10 hours.

In addition to Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C (for charging and connections), the model offered has 5G connectivity. The product is compatible with 2nd generation Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards.

On offer, the pink iPad mini (Wi-Fi + Cellular) is 6% cheaper, at R$ 8,829 (direct offer link), or in up to 10 installments of R$ 882.95 without interest.

It is worth remembering that, as this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or reserved for these offers.

