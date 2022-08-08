Americanas project wants to train 5,000 women in technology

The company in question released an annual report informing about social and environmental goals, aiming at better, sustainable and profitable growth. In this vision, a new inclusion project that seeks education in technology was created. Understand how Americanas will train 5,000 women in technology soon!

Read more: Bolsa de Valores do Brasil offers free technology training for women.

Learn more about the company’s goals for the future

social goals

Americanas started to be part of the Movement for Racial Equity (MOVER), which is a combination of companies and institutions that aim to create 10,000 leadership positions for blacks. In addition, MOVER also aims to hire thousands of young people who are in a situation of fragility through the One Million Opportunity project.

Still in the social sphere, aiming at inclusion, the company intends to train 5,000 women, mainly aiming at education in technology in all regions of the country. Its objective is also to improve the experience of thousands of residents, generating employment and training in the communities.

Therefore, it is necessary to emphasize that today, Americanas SA brings opportunities to the residents of the communities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro with its Americanas na Favela project. The expectation is that more and more other people will be contemplated with the opportunities.

environmental goals

The company highlights the launch of a decarbonization plan. With this, the planning intends to establish goals that mitigate its environmental impacts and neutralize emissions by the year 2025.

The proposal offered is that there is a consolidation of a multimodal and sustainable logistics fleet. In addition, they also aim to reduce the production of solid waste and should prioritize the use of clean energy at their physical points.