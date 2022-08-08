Apple to start simultaneous production of iPhone 14 in China and India

Apple is expected to begin simultaneous production of at least one of the models of the next iPhone in China and India, an unprecedented feat in the company’s history. The information comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for having behind-the-scenes information on the tech giant’s production line.

According to Kuo, the measure aims to minimize possible geopolitical impacts that could affect the global supply chain, such as semiconductors and other parts coming from the Asian country. The decision comes after the escalation of diplomatic tone between China, Taiwan and the United States.

Foxconn is the assembler of Apple products in China, India and Brazil Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters – 11/12/2020

Currently, iPhone production takes place mainly at Foxconn’s factory in China, the country that leads Apple’s smartphone exports. After a few quarters, countries like India and Brazil, where Foxconn has facilities, enter the assembly.

“In the long term, iPhone delivery capability from India should still have a considerable gap compared to China, but it is an important milestone for Apple,” Kuo wrote on Twitter on Friday, 5th. “This suggests that the Apple is trying to reduce geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next growth accelerator.”