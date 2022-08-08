Arc A380: Intel’s first GPU enters pre-sale in Brazil; see price

Deliveries must start from September 12, 2022

Intel’s first desktop graphics card is up for pre-sale in Brazil, Intel Arc A380. THE GPU is the model of ASRock and can now be booked at Kabooma store specialized in the technology sector, for BRL 1,599.99 a view in the pix or by BRL 1,882.34, in 10 interest-free installments on the card. According to the announcement, the plates should start shipping to pre-sale buyers from September 12, 2022.

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX

The first Intel Arc A380 to be available in Brazil is an ITX model with a fan that promises good airflow for cooling the component. The plate presents 6 GB of 96-bit GDDR6 type of speed of 15.5 Gbpswith a clock frequency of 2250 MHzabove the 2000 MHz of the standard Intel version.

Among the resources present in Arc A380 highlighted by ASRock support DirectX 12 Ultimate, PCI Express 4.0, OpenGL: 4.6, 8K resolution support, plus suitability for small chassis and silent cooling.

Available ports are 3x DisplayPort 2.0 with DSC, 1x HDMI 2.0b and HDCP support. Power is supplied via an 8-pin connector and a 500 W power supply is recommended.

First Intel GPU for Desktops

THE Intel Arc A380 has the title of being Intel’s first dedicated desktop graphics card. The company opted for a different strategy in its market entry. In general, other manufacturers of GPUs, OMG and NVIDIA, offer users a top-of-the-line model first. THE Intelon the other hand, first launched the A380 which is not the most basic version of their lineup, but is still located in the entry segment, making up the Arc A3 lineup.

THE GPU had already started to appear in other markets, such as Asia, and now it also debuts in Brazil. Intel’s entry symbolizes a new choice for PC users who previously had to choose between NVIDIA and AMD.

Source: KaBuM